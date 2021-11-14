 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Quez Watkins ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

By DKNation Staff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins has not made a huge splash in the offense since Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. He will look to change that on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins is the Eagles’ deep threat option, however, he hasn’t received many opportunities to showcase his blazing speed. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the young WR had two receptions (three targets) for nine yards. It was the third straight week that Watkins had two receptions in a game.

The last time he had more than two receptions in a game was back in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s hard to count on Watkins in fantasy as he’s not one of Philly’s top offensive weapons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Could Watkins breakout this week and score a touchdown? It’s definitely a possibility. But I’d lean towards sitting the young receiver in fantasy.

