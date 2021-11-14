Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles made it a point of emphasis to get the football to tight end Dallas Goedert last week. The young tight end made some plays and will be one of the focal points heading into Sunday’s game against Denver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Last week against the Chargers, Goedert had three receptions (six targets) for 34 yards. He almost had a potential touchdown early in the game, but he and quarterback Jalen Hurts could not connect.

Since the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 6, Goedert has 12 receptions (18 targets) for 185 yards. He’s also averaging 6.8 fantasy points per game over that span of time. Goedert will have a tough matchup on Sunday as the Broncos’ defense is only allowing a league-best 4.1 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It is not an ideal matchup for Goedert, but knowing his role in the Eagles’ offense, he’ll get targeted often. You should start him this week.