Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Courtland Sutton ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Derek Hryn
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up before the game between the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 last Sunday. Courtland Sutton’s coming off his second-worst performance of the season with just one catch for nine yards.

Though he did avoid a goose egg — catching a two-point conversion pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter — Sutton was essentially nonexistent in the Broncos offense for most of the afternoon. His numbers have plummeted since Jerry Jeudy’s return from injury, making him hard to trust in 12-team fantasy formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton is a considerable WR3/flex option against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

