Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 last Sunday. Courtland Sutton’s coming off his second-worst performance of the season with just one catch for nine yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Though he did avoid a goose egg — catching a two-point conversion pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter — Sutton was essentially nonexistent in the Broncos offense for most of the afternoon. His numbers have plummeted since Jerry Jeudy’s return from injury, making him hard to trust in 12-team fantasy formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton is a considerable WR3/flex option against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.