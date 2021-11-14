 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Melvin Gordon ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Derek Hryn
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium.&nbsp; Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 last week, and once again utilized their running game. Melvin Gordon extended his touchdown streak to three games, and had one of his best outings of the year with 21 carries for 80 yards.

Coming into the fresh week as the overall RB15 in standard-scoring formats, Gordon is putting up an average of 10.8 fantasy points per contest in the 2021-22 campaign.

Gordon has remained a serviceable asset for the Denver offense, in lieu of giving up the workhorse role to rookie Javonte Williams like many believed would happen before the season. The backfield duo has been among the best in football in recent weeks, and should continue to be effective when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gordon as a borderline RB2/RB3 in Week 10.

