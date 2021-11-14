Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 last week, and once again utilized their running game. Melvin Gordon extended his touchdown streak to three games, and had one of his best outings of the year with 21 carries for 80 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Coming into the fresh week as the overall RB15 in standard-scoring formats, Gordon is putting up an average of 10.8 fantasy points per contest in the 2021-22 campaign.

Gordon has remained a serviceable asset for the Denver offense, in lieu of giving up the workhorse role to rookie Javonte Williams like many believed would happen before the season. The backfield duo has been among the best in football in recent weeks, and should continue to be effective when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gordon as a borderline RB2/RB3 in Week 10.