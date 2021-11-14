 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Javonte Williams ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By TeddyRicketson
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos hands the ball to Javonte Williams #33 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rookie running back Javonte Williams is starting to make an impact for the Denver Broncos. Even though he is still the backup behind Melvin Gordon, Williams has carved out a role for himself in the offense. He has double-digit fantasy points in four games this season including two out of the last three games. On the year, Williams has 95 rushing attempts for 466 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t have much involvement in the passing game in his last game as he had zero receptions on zero targets. He has totaled 22 receptions on 26 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown on the season. This week, he gets to face the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

The Eagles defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Williams has double-digit carries in five games this year and at least three targets in six. He has good usage and has shown that he can be effective in both areas of his game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Williams.

