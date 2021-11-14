Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained an injury in Week 1 that kept him out until Week 8. He returned and had a small game with four receptions and 39 yards, but then expanded on that for six receptions for 69 yards last weekend. Even with all of his missed action, Jeudy still ranks fourth on the team for receiving yardage. This week, Jeudy and the Denver Broncos take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

The Eagles defense is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They have given up double-digit fantasy points just three times since Week 5. They also haven’t given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in the last two weeks. Jeudy has a tough matchup this week, but the Broncos have been more creative in getting him the ball as exhibited by their game last week. Even still, this matchup is worrisome.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Jeudy this week.