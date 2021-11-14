Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is super underrated in regards to his NFL production. It hasn’t quite translated to fantasy football purposes, but he is an unsung hero of this offense in real life. On the year, Patrick has 34 receptions on 47 targets for 509 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns, is second in yards, and third in receptions and targets. In his last game, he had four receptions on five targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. This week he and the Broncos take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

The Eagles are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Despite how good his last game was, this matchup is much tougher. The Broncos are trying to feed three wide receivers and in a tough matchup, I think Patrick is going to, unfortunately, fall behind.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Patrick.