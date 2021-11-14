Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos' tight ends have been a little bit of a letdown this season. Noah Fant was expected to get back to his 2019 numbers, and while he is having a good year, it still isn’t reaching the level fantasy managers were hopping. Also, he is struggling with Covid-19 at the moment so he may not be active this week. Teammate Albert Okwuegbnam hasn’t been able to take up the reigns when Fant has missed time. If Fant is inactive, don’t worry about starting Albert O. The Broncos take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TEs Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles are getting torched by tight ends this year. Their defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. In fact, they have given up at least one receiving touchdown to a tight end in six of the last seven games. This is a great matchup for Fant, but again because he hasn’t been able to step up when given the opportunity, I wouldn’t trust Albert O.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Fant if he is active. SIT Albert O regardless if Fant is active/inactive.