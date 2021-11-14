Derek Carr start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Derek Carr is one of the few quarterbacks in the league that doesn’t utilize a ground game to increase his fantasy value. He is rather statuesque in the pocket, but when you have Darren Waller as your number one receiving option, you just have to wait for him to get open. On the season, Carr is completing 67.3% of his passes for 2,565 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The interception number is a little concerning, but fantasy football is a weekly game for a reason and I think Carr brings enough upside this week that he earns a spot in your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week and the Chiefs defense has been less than stellar against opposing quarterbacks. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Sure, Carr isn’t going to be the sexy pick for your fantasy lineup and you aren’t going to “enjoy” having him there, but he has a great matchup and has the upside to do well this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Derek Carr this week.