Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Why does it feel like Josh Jacobs isn’t good? For some reason, I always avoid playing him in fantasy football even though he is a pretty consistent player. He has played in six games this season and has run the ball 73 times for 280 yards and five touchdowns. He has caught 18 of his 20 targets for an additional 129 yards. See? He is a solid player. He and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of the AFC West this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs heads into Week 10 as the overall RB26 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Chiefs are posing a middle-of-the-road threat to opposing running backs, but Jacobs at least has the workload to make him worth a start. He isn’t as involved in the receiving game as you would like as a fantasy manager, but he is still startable this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Jacobs.