Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Kenyan Drake going to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency last year felt like if you paid for your hotdog at a stand and then the next person got theirs for free because of some promotion. Josh Jacobs was poised for a great year and Drake could’ve been better served on a running back needy team rather than playing second fiddle and the move just makes you frustrated.

Even with having to share the backfield, Drake has played in all eight games for the Raiders and has run the ball 46 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He adds 24 receptions on 31 targets for an additional 257 yards and another touchdown through the air. Just think of what he could do if he had the backfield to himself. sighs optimistically.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake and company take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week. While the Chiefs are decent against the run, Drake has the added benefit of being the receiving back in this backfield. The Raiders are going to have to pass the ball to stay in this one and I think that favors Drake.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Drake this week.