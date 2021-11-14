Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Hunter Renfrow feels like the little engine that could. No, this wasn’t intended to be a height joke, but the guy is undervalued and undersized, yet he still finds a way to retain relevancy in real-life football as well as fantasy football. Renfrow finds himself as the Las Vegas Raiders number two receiving option behind tight end stud Darren Waller. Renfrow has 45 receptions on 60 targets for 448 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has at least five targets in each game this season and has at least eight targets in five games. Most recently, he caught seven of nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Hunter Renfrow

The Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs as part of Sunday Night Football in Week 10. The Chiefs are fairly stingy against wide receivers in fantasy, but you can’t overstate the target share that Renfrow has on a week-to-week basis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Renfrow in Week 10.