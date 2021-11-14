Darren Waller start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Darren Waller remains one of the best tight ends in the NFL. I remember in the preseason when his value dropped because he was absent from a few practices, but he hasn’t been absent this season. He is still the Las Vegas Raiders' number one receiving option and he has 40 receptions on 64 targets for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Waller has had one game with fewer than seven targets, but he has had two outings with more than 10. His usage in the passing game is hard to find anywhere else so there is a good chance he has a solid game on a week-to-week basis. This week, he and the Raiders take on a divisional foe in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

The Chiefs are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in the NFL. Waller has a great matchup and has the usage that correlates to the strong upside this week. Don’t overthink this one and make sure that Waller remains in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Waller.