Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Welcome back, Russell Wilson. The quarterback returns to action this week against the Green Bay Packers after being sidelined with a finger injury in Week 5. Wilson will be a sight for sore eyes for Seattle Seahawks fans and fantasy managers alike who had seen Geno Smith take over for Wilson and lose two of the three games he started. The Seahawks are coming off a bye week so they should be well-rested and healed for this game. Through five games played before injury, Wilson had completed 72.0% of his passes for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns to only one interception. Even though he isn’t as mobile as he once was, he still is third on the team in rushing yards with 68 yards on 17 attempts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson could have asked for a better matchup to return to than the Packers. No, that isn’t a typo. The Packers are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. In their last two games, they have limited Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes to fewer than 12 fantasy points each. Plus, Wilson could be still rehabbing his finger.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Wilson this week.