Alex Collins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

There were reports that former starting running back Chris Carson was going to get activated off of IR before the Seattle Seahawks Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, but the team decided he isn’t quite ready. This means that backup running back Alex Collins has another week as the starter. Collins has played in seven games and has run the ball 74 times for 304 yards for two touchdowns. He hasn’t been involved too much in the passing game, but he has caught six of his seven targets for 65 additional yards. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson has been activated off of IR and is expected back under center for the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

The Packers are giving up the 20th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this matchup doesn’t really excite you, at least Wilson is expected to be back under center which will open up the offense more than backup Geno Smith did. Collins still has upside even in a mediocre matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Collins.