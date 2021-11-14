Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is starting to become unpredictable. He had five straight weeks of fewer than 60 receiving yards and then he exploded last week for 142 receiving yards on 12 receptions. He is a frustrating fantasy football asset because he has only had three weeks where he has been fantasy relevant and he has at least 100 yards receiving in all three. On the season, Lockett has caught 41 receptions on 58 targets for three touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett takes on the Green Bay Packers defense this week. They have given up 100 yards receiving only to Ja’Marr Chase in Week 5 and Terry McLaurin in Week 7. The Green Bay defense has also only given up one receiving touchdown in the last three weeks. They are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. With quarterback Russell Wilson active, but maybe not 100% recovered from his finger injury, proceed with caution with Lockett in a tough matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Lockett this week.