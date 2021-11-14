 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Gerald Everett ahead of the Seahawks Week 10 matchup against the Packers.

By TeddyRicketson
Gerald Everett #81 of the Seattle Seahawks is brought down by P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have been needing a fantasy-relevant tight end to round out their offense, but they haven’t been able to find one consistently since Jimmy Graham was on the team. Gerald Everett has been a much better real-life football player for the Seahawks than a fantasy asset. On the year, he has played in six games and he has 14 receptions on 17 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. He comes in as the fourth or fifth option in the Seattle passing game and that isn’t enough involvement to warrant a start in fantasy football lineups. This week, Everett and the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

The Green Bay defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends so this matchup isn’t anything to write home about. If he had a better matchup, you could consider using Everett here, but I don’t see it happening. Quarterback Russell Wilson could still be banged up from his finger surgery even though he is expected to be under center for the game. With everything considered, I’d look in another direction for a tight end if I were you.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Everett.

