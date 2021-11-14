Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Heading into this season, it was known quarterback Matt Stafford would take a step forward as he’s now in a much better offense. Right now, it’s looking like him and the Rams are one of the top contenders for a Super Bowl this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

On the season, Stafford has thrown for 2,771 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Prior to the Titans game on Sunday night, Stafford had looked pretty flawless, but he had some major struggles and it’s as bad as the Rams have played all season long. Both interceptions he threw against the Titans were not like him at all. Look for a bounce-back game this week. He also sprained his ankle against the Titans, so that’s another thing to watch out for.

The San Francisco 49ers passing defense ranks top five in all of the NFL. They allow just 206 passing yards per game. This is one of the top offenses the 49ers will be taking on, so it will be interesting to see how they match up. Coming off the performance against Tennessee, I fully expect Stafford to have one of his best weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Stafford should start this week.