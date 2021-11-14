Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Running back Darrell Henderson was forced to take on a much bigger role in this Rams’ offense once it was ruled Cam Akers would miss the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson has been stellar this season. He’s rushed for 562 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per game. Henderson’s also made a ton of plays in the passing game. He’s caught 19 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. While he’s likely the second running back with Akers healthy, Henderson could get himself a starting job somewhere else.

While the San Francisco 49ers passing defense has been stellar, the run defense has struggled a ton. I expect Henderson to get a bunch of carries, especially in the red zone. I expect the Rams to put up a ton of points this week as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Henderson should start.