Sony Michel start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. After it was ruled that Cam Akers would miss the season, the Rams went out and traded for running back Sony Michel. While some expected him to have a big role with the Rams, it hasn’t really been that way so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

On the season, Michel has 72 rushes for 271 yards and one touchdown. While he’s had some big weeks, he’s also had a few weeks where he hasn’t done much of anything. If he were to have a good week, it’d have to be in the run game, because he doesn’t have a big role at all in the passing game.

While the San Francisco 49ers passing defense has been stellar, the run defense has struggled a ton. While I think this could be Darrell Henderson’s best week of the season, I i don't see Michel doing as much. Unless the Rams surprisingly increase Michel’s carries for this week, he won't do too much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Michel should sit this week.