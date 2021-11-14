Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Van Jefferson was a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The hope was that he’d take a step forward as the third receiver on the Rams. The Rams No. 2 receiver Robert Woods just went down with a torn ACL, giving Jefferson and new signee Odell Beckham Jr. room to see plenty of work.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson has 27 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns. He’s had a few big games this year but they have been extremely unpredictable. In most of those games, he hasn’t had a ton of receptions. Instead, a long yardage reception with one or two short more.

The San Francisco 49ers passing defense ranks top five in all of the NFL. They allow just 206 passing yards per game. This is one of the top offenses the 49ers will be taking on, so it will be interesting to see how they match up. Odell likely won't play much this weekend, but nothing is guaranteed. Jefferson should go into this MNF matchup as the No. 2 receiver though.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson has some value and can be a WR3/4 start in most leagues.