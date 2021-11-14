Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. With Matthew Stafford being traded to the Rams, many people expected tight end Tyler Higbee’s numbers to increase. That hasn’t really been the case so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

So far this season, Higbee has 35 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns. With Gerald Everett going to Seattle, Higbee is now the main tight end target in Los Angeles. He’s coming off a game where had 10 targets, the most he’s had all season, so maybe the Rams are trying to get him more involved.

The San Francisco 49ers passing defense ranks top five in all of the NFL. They allow just 206 passing yards per game. This is one of the top offenses the 49ers will be taking on, so it will be interesting to see how they match up. Over the past few weeks, the 49ers have done a tremendous job limiting tight ends, I would expect more of that this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Higbee should sit this week, though you could do worse for a desperation play with the announcement that WR Robert Woods has torn his ACL. He could be in for an increased target share, but his floor is low.