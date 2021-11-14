Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have had major struggles this season. This would be a perfect week for San Francisco to pick up a major divisional win.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49er QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Heading into the season, many people didn’t know what to expect from the quarterback room in San Francisco. Garoppolo was named the starter as Trey Lance still needs more time getting comfortable in the offense. On the season, Garoppolo has thrown for 1,754 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Los Angeles Rams passing defense allows 248.7 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. Their pass rush is getting even stronger as they traded for Von Miller and he’ll likely play in his first game this week. In his one game against the Rams last season, Garoppolo had a ton of success and I think we could see that again this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Garoppolo should start this week.