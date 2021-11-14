Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Running back Elijah Mitchell has been one of the more interesting stories in fantasy football this season. At the beginning of the season, nobody had him on their roster, now he’s probably been a top-five waiver wire pick up.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49er RB Elijah Mitchell

Although Mitchell is coming off the worst game of his season, he’s had three 100+ rushing yard games. He has 89 carries for 469 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Lately, he’s been dealing with a rib injury. He’s expected to play, but it could limit him a bit.

While the Los Angeles Rams passing defense has struggled a bit this season, their run defense ranks 7th in the NFL allowing just 99.6 rushing yards per game. I expect this to be a high-scoring game, so look for both teams to throw the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Mitchell should sit.