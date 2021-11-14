Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been one of the top fantasy receivers in the NFL this season. They’ll need him to continue to step up if they want any chance at making the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49er WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has 49 receptions for 882 yards and four touchdowns. His 882 receiving yards ranks 2nd in all of the NFL. As long as he can stay healthy, he could finish as the top fantasy wide receiver. If the 49ers want any shot at winning this weekend, Samuel will have 10+ targets.

The Los Angeles Rams passing defense allows 248.7 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey will likely be the matchup for Samuel, however knowing how creative Shanahan is, Samuel will get his touches no matter who is covering him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Samuel should start this week.