Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was expected to take a major step forward heading into his sophomore season. However, that just has not been the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49er WR Brandon Aiyuk

On the season, Aiyuk has just 19 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. The majority of those yards have come in the past few weeks. It confused all fantasy football fans as to what the 49ers were doing in the first few weeks with Aiyuk. With him being a first-round pick, you would think they would get him the ball more. The targets have increased lately, however.

The Los Angeles Rams passing defense allows 248.7 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. I expect Jimmy Garoppolo to throw the ball a ton and Aiyuk will have a number of targets. Look for a big passing game out of the 49ers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Aiyuk should start.