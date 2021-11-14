James Robinson injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Robinson is still dealing with the heel he bruised back in Week 8, but he was able to get in work at practice on Thursday and Friday, as a limited participant. All signs point to his return to action this week after sitting out the last game. The Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Fantasy football impact: Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel)

Robinson’s return is not confirmed as of Saturday. However, head coach Urban Meyer said during the weeks that Robinson had a good chance of playing against the Colts. Before getting hurt in Week 8, Robinson was on a hot streak, scoring five touchdowns and rolling up at least 73 yards in the four games prior to that.

If it turns out that Robinson can’t play on Sunday, Carlos Hyde would once again take on the leading role in the Jacksonville backfield. But if Robinson plays, he is in line for a big opportunity against the Colts.