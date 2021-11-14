Chris Godwin injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Game day update: Godwin is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, per Ian Rapoport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is officially listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

He did return as a limited participant for Friday’s practice session, and head coach Bruce Arians said that Godwin’s playing status will come down to a game-time decision ahead of their Sunday game against the Washington Football Team. On Saturday afternoon, beat writer Greg Auman reported that the Bucs expect Godwin to play.

Fantasy football impact: Bucs WR Chris Godwin (foot)

The Bucs receiver situation is cloudy this week. In addition to Godwin’s iffy status, they will once again not have Antonio Brown in the lineup either. Godwin’s had some monster games lately with Brown out of action. He’s caught eight passes and seen double-digit targets over the Bucs’ last two games, finding the end zone in each one and rolling up more than 100 yards in both contests too.

If Godwin can’t play this week, the Bucs would likely go with Tyler Johnson in his place, who could be an interesting option in fantasy football lineups.