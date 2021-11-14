Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Overnight update: The Cardinals appear to be pessimistic about Kyler Murray’s chances of playing in Week 10, per Adam Schefter. It looks like it will be Colt McCoy once again.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could miss his second game in a row this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered back in Week 8 at the end of a game against the Packers. Murray is officially questionable for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but was able to get in some work as a limited participant on Friday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray’s playing status for Sunday would be a game-time decision, so monitor the situation closely before making any final decisions about your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football impact: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

If Murray can’t play, the team will once again turn to backup Colt McCoy to lead the effort in what should be a very winnable game. Arizona’s dealing with a rash of injuries this week, as wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are both game-time decisions as well.

However, AJ Green was activated from the COVID list, and running back James Conner was not on the final injury report. With McCoy under center, look for a heavy workload for Conner.