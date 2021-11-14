DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Overnight update: The Cardinals appear to be pessimistic about DeAndre Hopkins’ chances of playing in Week 10, per Adam Schefter. He seems a good bet to miss Sunday’s game.

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a long list of injured players this week. That includes wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Hopkins is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. As to whether or not he’ll suit up on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that it will be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

Hopkins did not participate in practice all week, and while the veteran could certainly play without practicing, it puts his availability in doubt. Hopkins’ fellow receiver, Rondale Moore, is also a game-time decision, so the bulk of targets could go to AJ Green, who’s fresh off the COVID list, and Christian Kirk.

The Cardinals might also have Colt McCoy at quarterback again this week, as Kyler Murray is questionable. Kirk had 91 yards on six catches last week with McCoy under center and Hopkins out of action.