Zack Moss injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Game day update: Moss is expected to play on Sunday against the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Moss suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Jaguars. There are signs that he is trending toward playing; he was able to practice on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. He was finally cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday morning. The Bills are playing the New York Jets on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Bills RB Zack Moss (concussion)

Moss had three carries for six yards before exiting the game last week. If he returns to action on Sunday, it’s safe to assume he’ll go back to splitting the workload out of the backfield with Devin Singletary.

And while running back committees like that aren’t always the most favorable thing for fantasy football lineups, the Bills have a very favorable matchup this week as well as an axe to grind after losing to the Jaguars last Sunday. Moss should play this week, and he has a solid matchup against the Jets.