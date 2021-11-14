Rondale Moore injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Overnight update: The Cardinals appear to most optimistic about Moore among the trio that also includes Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, per Adam Schefter.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a neck injury and a concussion. Moore did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, but he was able to return in a limited role for Friday’s session. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Moore will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football impact: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore (neck, concussion

The Cardinals are dealing with a rash of injuries heading into this week’s game. Along with Moore, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray are also going to be game-time decisions. Arizona should have AJ Green back in the lineup this week, and Christian Kirk is fine to play too. In fact, if the Cardinals are without Hopkins and Moore, Kirk would likely lead the team in receiving. Green’s return could make him viable in fantasy football lineups too. However, you will have to wait and see if there’s any news Sunday morning before making final lineup decisions on anyone involved in the Cardinals’ passing game.