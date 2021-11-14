Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Game day update: Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Damien Harris ruled out for the game, Stevenson will likely start with Brandon Bolden serving as the complementary option.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Stevenson is still dealing with a concussion he suffered in last week’s game against the Panthers. He did not participate in practice at all this week, despite some hope that he would be able to get in some work on Friday. There is a report that Stevenson has cleared concussion protocol, per Evan Lazar, while Adam Schefter is reporting that Damien Harris is out and the team still has hope for Stevenson.

Fantasy football impact: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion)

If Stevenson can go on Sunday, he’s worth a fantasy start if needed at RB3 or flex. If both Harris and Stevenson can’t play, Brandon Bolden should see an uptick in his workload beyond his usual pass-catching duties. JJ Taylor could also get some work carrying the ball this week too, as he has served as Harris’ backup at times this season.