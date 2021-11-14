Keenan Allen injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Game day update: Allen is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Allen is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday this week. However, he was able to return to the field for Thursday and Friday’s sessions, and he is expected to play this week.

Allen is coming off a big game last week. He hauled in a season-high 12 catches on 13 targets last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, picking up 104 yards in the process. That was his third game this season with triple digits in the yardage department. Allen is a regular starter in fantasy football lineups thanks to a ton of playing time and a heavy load of targets each week. He could be in line for another big outing in Week 10 against a Minnesota Vikings defense that’s dealing with some injuries. Check the news to confirm, but you should be safe to start Allen this week.