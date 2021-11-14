Chris Godwin is active for Week 10 vs. Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 10 inactives and Chris Godwin is officially active for their matchup against the Washington Football Team. Godwin was listed as questionable this week due to a foot injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session Friday.

Godwin being active is a huge boost for the Buccaneers, who will be without Antonio Brown due to an ankle injury. The receiver has been Tampa Bay’s most productive player in terms of consistency and has developed a rapport with Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are coming out of a bye week, so Godwin and the rest of the offense should be well rested. This team is going for the record books and the NFC’s top seed, so look for Tampa Bay to put together a big performance against Washington. That bodes well for Godwin’s fantasy managers, who were banking on him playing in this matchup.