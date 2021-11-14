Kyler Murray is inactive for Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 10 inactives and Kyler Murray is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to a ankle injury. He was did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but did a log a limited session Friday. The quarterback was optimistic about his chances to play Sunday.

This is somewhat rare, as Murray expected to play in this game. The quarterback was officially a game-time decision so there was always a chance he sat out another contest. The Cardinals registered a victory with backups across the board in Week 9, so there’s confidence Colt McCoy could get the job done again.

Fantasy managers expecting Murray to play will be disappointed the quarterback won’t start and likely have to scramble for filler options on the waiver wire. Managers with Cardinals skill players shouldn’t be too worried, as the offense was still productive last week despite McCoy playing for Murray.