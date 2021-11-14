Rondale Moore is active for Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 10 inactives and Rondale Moore is officially active for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Moore was listed as questionable and a game-time decision this week due to a concussion. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a participant on Friday.

This is positive news for the Cards as their young, rookie receiver has cleared concussion protocols and will be on the field for their Week 10 matchup. Moore has shown glimpses of his ability as a playmaker but has had to fight for targets while sharing an offense with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz.

His only true breakout game was in Week 2, where he caught seven of eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings. Since then, he’s only commanded a handful of targets in each game but has been utilized in different roles. He was on the field for a season-high 81% of the snaps in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers and that bodes well for him from a fantasy perspective moving forward.