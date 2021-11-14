 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeAndre Hopkins is inactive for Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Cardinals published their Week 10 inactives report and DeAndre Hopkins is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Panthers. We break down what it means.

By Nick Simon
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 10 inactives and DeAndre Hopkins is officially inactive for their matchup against the Panthers. Hopkins was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. The All-Pro wideout missed practice all week but was still listed as a game-time decision on Friday.

Hopkins will now officially miss his second consecutive game due to this nagging hamstring injury. He started experiencing problems in their Week 8 loss to the Packers on Thursday Night Football, where he caught two passes for 66 yards and appeared in just 25% of the offensive snaps. He ended up missing last week’s victory over the 49ers and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has now decided to let him rest for another week.

With D-Hop out, that opens the door for Christian Kirk to do more of the heavy lifting. He has 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the year and should be a good WR2 option for fantasy managers this season.

