Zack Moss is active for Week 10 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 10 inactives and running back Zack Moss is officially active for their matchup against the New York Jets. Moss was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He was limited in practice throughout the week and ran non-contact drills.

It was announced on Saturday that Moss had cleared concussion protocols and will be good to go for this AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium. He suffered the concussion during last week’s 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, having taken only three carries for six yards and caught two of four targets for 18 yards through the air.

The number of Moss’ touches have gone down over the past four weeks and he’s hardly made an impact from a fantasy perspective. He’s currently third on the team in rushing behind Devin Singletary and Josh Allen, with his last touchdown coming in Week 4 against the Texans. Fantasy managers should be leery of inserting him into their lineups, especially with him coming off a concussion.