Rhamondre Stevenson is active for Week 10 vs. Browns

The Patriots published their Week 10 inactives report and Rhamondre Stevenson is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Browns. We break down what it means.

By Nick Simon
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced Week 10 inactives and running back Rhamondre Stevenson is officially active for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Stevenson was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Stevenson officially cleared concussion protocol on Saturday and will be ready to go as they have a critical home showdown against a fellow AFC playoff contender in the Browns. Stevenson was taken out of last week’s contest against the Carolina Panthers, but not before he took 10 carries for 62 yards on the ground, two receptions for 44 yards, and stiff-armed a defender into oblivion. Even with the concussion, it was still his most productive outing as a rookie.

With starting running back Damien Harris out with his own concussion injury, Stevenson should get plenty of run here with Brandon Bolden providing relief as his backup. If you have Stevenson on your fantasy roster, this would be a good time to slide him in as a starter.

