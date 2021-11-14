Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected back under center for the team’s Week 10 matchup after missing their last game due to Covid-19 protocols. Rodgers has played in eight games for the Packers and has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Rodgers hasn’t been as mobile this season with only 18 attempts for 47 yards, but the offense hasn’t really needed him to be. He and the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC contest that could likely have playoff implications even though it is only Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Seahawks are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While this wouldn’t inspire confidence for many players, Rodgers is no ordinary quarterback. He isn’t quite on his 2020 MVP pace, but he is still able to dissect defenses and come up with big plays to put games away.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Rodgers if he is active.