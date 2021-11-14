A.J. Dillon start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

AJ Dillon, a.k.a The QUADfather, is the backup running back for the Green Bay Packers. Starting running back Aaron Jones is an absolute beast in real-life football as well as fantasy football, so Dillon was playing from behind the eight ball to try and retain any sort of relevancy on a weekly basis. He has played in nine games for the Packers and has 76 carries for 355 yards, but he hasn’t found the endzone on the ground yet this year. Through the air, Dillon has caught 14 of 16 targets for 134 additional yards and his lone touchdown on the season so far. The Packers have done a good job at getting Dillon work even with Jones being so dominant. This week, the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB A.J. Dillon

The Seahawks defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this is obviously an incredible matchup for Jones, Dillon should still have upside in this one even if he gets his usual workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Dillon this week.