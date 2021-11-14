Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Allen Lazard came back from his time on the Covid-19 list and his Week 8 missed game to an interesting stat line. In Week 9, Lazard had one reception for 20 yards and a touchdown. The reason this is particularly strange is just that that outing ties Lazard for his lowest reception number and his second-lowest yardage total of the season yet it was his third game in a row with a touchdown scored.

The Green Bay Packers have usually relied on one star wide receiver, but the need from Lazard has been that he needed to be more consistent. A touchdown this week would be four straight games for the third-year wideout and could be the spark the Packers need for a deep playoff run.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

The Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks this week. Their defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. This matchup doesn’t really help Lazard and I’m still out on his consistency just because I’d prefer to see him secure more targets in this offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Lazard.