Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It always feels so warm and fuzzy when Randall Cobb scores a touchdown for the Green Bay Packers. Cobb returned home to Green Bay right before the season kicked off and has been a reliable target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers even though his usage hasn’t correlated to consistent fantasy usage. On the season, Cobb has played in nine games for the Packers and has 20 receptions on 28 targets for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Again, these numbers aren’t really moving the meter for fantasy relevancy, but he has been fun to watch. This week, he and the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

When it comes to trying to start Cobb in fantasy, he really needs a strong matchup for you to even consider it. The Seahawks defense is giving up the 18th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers and that is not nearly a strong enough matchup to inspire any sort of confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cobb.