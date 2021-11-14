Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t looked like itself this year and they aren’t really missing much. Sure, starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in on IR, but Darrel Williams has filled in nicely as the backup running back. Hopefully, for fantasy purposes, the Chiefs will lean more on Williams this week as the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

So far this season, Williams has played in nine games and has carried the ball 84 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He is a dual-threat running back as he has brought in 22 of his 28 targets for an additional 170 yards. The Chiefs have struggled to consistently move the ball and it seems like one solution could be to just utilize Williams to take some pressure off starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

The Raiders defense is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Williams should see the usage this week and the matchup helps to increase his upside giving him good value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Williams.