 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Derrick Gore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Derrick Gore ahead of the Chiefs Week 10 matchup against the Raiders.

By TeddyRicketson
Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs backup running back Derrick Gore rumbled his way into the endzone and the hearts of fantasy football managers everywhere with the touchdown he scored in Week 8. The only problem is that now fantasy managers think that Gore should be the starting running back and are overhyping him. He followed his Week 8 performance with three rushing attempts for 13 yards in Week 9.

The rookie has a bright future hopefully, but his short-term upside is significantly capped being the third-running back option in this depth chart. For any redraft relevance in 2021, Gore is needing extremely poor performances or injuries to continue for both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams. This week, the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore

The Raiders present a good matchup for Gore as they are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The problem is his inconsistent usage in the three games he has played. This game figures to be competitive throughout so I don’t think Gore sneaks his way into a garbage-time touchdown or anything.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Gore.

More From DraftKings Nation