Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We usually skip start/sit articles for players who you are obviously going to start in your fantasy lineups and it feels like the Twilight Zone seeing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback not being an obvious start. You are probably going to start him this week, but he hasn’t done a lot recently to inspire confidence.

On the year, Mahomes has played in nine games and completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,543 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The obviously glaring stat there is the double-digit interceptions in only nine games. Mahomes only threw six interceptions in the entirety of the 2020 season. This week, the Chiefs play an important divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Raiders are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. You are likely starting Mahomes because he was one of the, if not the, first quarterbacks taken in your fantasy drafts so you likely waited to find a backup if you found one at all. With the way that Mahomes has been playing and in a tough matchup, my advice may shock you.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mahomes this week.