Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

I don’t know that I have seen any player get bailed out of fumbling more than Mecole Hardman. I was shocked to see that he only has one fumble on the year when he had two fumbles called back due to penalties in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 9 game. Hardman was expected to blossom into a strong second wide receiver for the Chiefs and it just hasn’t happened and there is no doubt on whether or not it ever will. Hardman has played in nine games this season and has caught 38 of 53 targets for 372 yards and a touchdown. He still remains behind tight end Travis Kelce for the second receiving option and I don’t know if Hardman is going to be able to ever overtake him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

The Chiefs take on their AFC West divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders this week. The Raiders are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With inconsistent performances and a poor matchup, you shouldn’t be putting much faith in Hardman this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hardman.