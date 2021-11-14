Corey Davis injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is set to return to action this week. Davis is still dealing with a hip injury that had him on the sidelines since Week 7. He is officially questionable on the Week 10 injury report, but he was able to get in a full practice on Friday, after limited sessions for the two days prior. The Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Corey Davis (hip)

The Jets will have Mike White at quarterback again this week, with Joe Flacco backing him up. White was under center in Davis’ last outing, back in Week 7. In that game, Davis caught four passes on six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. The Jets are likely to have to throw the ball a ton in this one, setting up a decent outing for Davis. His ceiling is somewhat limited given White’s own limitations as a passer, but you can safely put Davis back into your fantasy football lineups this week.