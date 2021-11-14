Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Smith is still dealing with the lingering effects of a shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week’s game. However, he was able to practice all three days this week, albeit as a limited participant. Given that, it looks like Smith will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football impact: Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

Smith caught one pass on two targets for just four yards last week before exiting the game against the Panthers. That was the same number of targets he had the week before too. Smith’s season-high for yardage is just 54 yards, coming back in Week 7. He has just one touchdown this season. Smith and Hunter Henry are splitting the work at tight end for the Patriots. Henry has more value for fantasy football lineups, mostly because of his red zone usage. He’s scored five times this season. If Smith can’t play, Henry could be in line for a few more looks in the passing game.